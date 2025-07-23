China rejects U.S. accusations on South China Sea at UN Security Council debate

UNITED NATIONS: China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong on Tuesday firmly rebutted U.S. accusations against China regarding the South China Sea during a high-level open debate at the UN Security Council on multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Fu spoke first, followed by the U.S. representative, who made unsubstantiated claims about China’s actions in the South China Sea. In response, Fu took the floor again for a second round to counter the U.S. allegations.

Fu emphasized that China holds indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters, with solid historical and legal foundations backing its territorial claims and maritime rights and interests. He reiterated China’s position on the South China Sea arbitration case, stressing that China does not recognize the so-called “ruling” nor any actions or claims based on it.

The Chinese representative also pointed out that, thanks to the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea has remained largely stable in recent years, with no issues concerning freedom of navigation or overflight. Fu stated that China continues to advocate for resolving maritime disputes through dialogue and consultation, based on respect for historical facts and international law.

Fu criticized the U.S. for disregarding the historical context and objective facts of the South China Sea issue, accusing Washington of sowing discord and undermining mutual trust among regional countries.

He further noted that despite not being a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the U.S. often positions itself as a “judge” of the convention, interfering in other countries’ affairs and making baseless accusations.

Fu also condemned U.S. military activities in the South China Sea, including the deployment of offensive weapons like land-based medium-range missiles and frequent reconnaissance operations under the guise of “freedom of navigation.”

He stressed that it is well known who is attempting to destabilize the South China Sea and who is engaging in coercive actions that threaten freedom of navigation.