Bandit with Rs5m head money surrenders along with six accomplices

Police compelled the seven bandits lay down arms in a targeted operation in RY Khan Katcha area: Punjab Police Spokesperson

LAHORE/RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Punjab Police achieved a significant breakthrough in the operation against Katcha dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan and compelled a notorious bandit, carrying Rs5 million head money, to surrender along with six accomplices.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Rahim Yar Khan Police conducted a targeted operation in the Katcha area, which led to the surrender of seven bandits. Among those who surrendered is the infamous bandit Qurban Lathani, who carried a bounty of Rs5 million on his head, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that due to the tightening police siege, Qurban Lathani and his accomplices were forced to lay down their arms. Others who surrendered include Jahangir Dashti, Hakeem Dashti, Rafiq Lathani, Azam Lathani, and Abubakar Umrani. The surrendered bandits are all recorded criminals with dozens of cases involving heinous crimes.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar lauded the Rahim Yar Khan Police for the arrest of the dangerous bandit with huge bounty and his associates.

Rahim Yar Khan DPO Irfan Ali stated that the path to a peaceful life remains open for those who choose to lay down arms.

Vigorous Crackdown on Organized Criminal Gangs Continues

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police continued its rigorous crackdown on organized criminal groups across the province, including Lahore, arresting 23 members of 10 gangs within the past 24 hours.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a substantial cache of weapons was recovered from the arrested suspects, including Kalashnikovs, pistols, rifles, revolvers, shotguns, and hundreds of bullets—approximately 100 firearms.

The police also recovered four vehicles, 53 motorcycles, four tolas of gold, 22 mobile phones, six livestock animals, and Rs9 million in cash. The spokesperson further said that during the operations, 267 proclaimed offenders, 165 court absconders, and 68 habitual criminals were also apprehended. In addition, five criminals were neutralized during police actions, eleven were injured, and 12 were arrested.