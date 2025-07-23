Babusar Road rescue operation concludes as 250 tourists evacuated, search for missing ongoing

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a remarkable rescue operation, all 250 tourists stranded on Babusar Road, a major tourist route in Gilgit-Baltistan, have been safely evacuated, according to a spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Faizullah Firaq.

The operation was launched after flash floods triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in Diamer district, leaving at least five people dead and over 15 others missing.

The spokesperson confirmed that the tourists were successfully moved to safer locations, with 250 individuals evacuated to Chilas, and others trapped in Deosai also relocated to safer areas. However, the search operation to trace the missing persons continues, as the authorities work tirelessly to account for every individual affected by the disaster.

The flash floods, which devastated parts of Diamer on Monday, were caused by a massive cloudburst that struck Babusar Top, a popular tourist destination in the region. The cloudburst caused significant damage to infrastructure, leaving many people stranded while several were injured in the incident.

“We are still conducting operations to trace missing persons. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of those who have been rescued,” Firaq said.

The road closures include both Babusar Road and the Silk Route, which remains closed to all traffic. The Karakoram Highway has also been shut down at multiple points, leaving thousands of travelers stranded across various locations.

Local officials have advised tourists to avoid traveling to Gilgit-Baltistan until conditions normalize. Naran and Kaghan are also completely closed, with only small vehicles allowed to use the Silk Route for now.

In addition to the rescue operations, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has been coordinating efforts with local hotel owners, who have agreed to provide free accommodation for the affected travelers. The government has also issued a formal advisory urging travelers to avoid mountainous regions until further notice due to the ongoing risk of flooding.

The rescue efforts were bolstered by the presence of Pakistan’s emergency response teams, who have been working round the clock to aid in the evacuation and mitigate the effects of the disaster. Teams have been deployed to the affected areas, and efforts are underway to restore access to critical roads, including the Silk Route up to Bisham.

The local government has also set up temporary camps for those stranded at checkpoints, ensuring that all necessary facilities are available to those waiting for travel clearance. Additionally, local authorities have made provisions for swift evacuation in case of further emergencies.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan is expected to visit the flood-affected Babusar Road area today to assess the situation firsthand. He will be accompanied by senior government officials to supervise ongoing operations and provide further instructions for future disaster management.

On a national scale, the flooding crisis continues to affect multiple regions across Pakistan, with the death toll rising to 234 from the recent monsoon rains. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory in response to continued monsoon rains, which are expected to last until July 25. There is a heightened risk of flooding, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in northern areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NDMA has issued alerts for a possible rise in water levels in major rivers such as the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, and Kabul, and has raised concerns about landslides and flooding in mountainous regions. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, and efforts to clear floodwater and restore normalcy remain ongoing.

The public is urged to exercise caution, avoid crossing streams or waterlogged roads, and stay informed of any updates from local authorities. Additionally, local administrations have been instructed to keep essential machinery and dewatering pumps ready to manage drainage and emergencies swiftly.

Pakistan’s weather service has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, especially in upper and northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of Balochistan from July 19 to July 25. The situation remains dynamic, and the authorities are prepared to act swiftly to protect lives and property.