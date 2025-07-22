Torrential rain causes flash floods in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall hit Islamabad on Monday, triggering flash floods and causing significant property damage, particularly in the Saidpur area. The downpour led to the collapse of a wall under construction as part of a development project, affecting nearby homes.

The rainwater overflowed from a stormwater drain, flooding the streets and creating significant difficulties for residents. Locals attributed the incident to poor planning and inadequate safety measures in the ongoing development work, and have appealed to authorities for immediate relief.

Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited the affected area to assess the damage. He stated that illegal encroachments around the drain were obstructing the water flow, contributing to the flooding. An operation to remove these encroachments is already underway, with legal notices having been served beforehand, though enforcement faced delays due to lack of cooperation from residents.

In addition, a vehicle swept into the drain has been recovered, and Memon has directed relevant departments to take immediate steps to prevent similar incidents. According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Saidpur Village received 145mm of rainfall in just 3.5 hours, resulting in flash floods in seasonal streams. Some areas saw water levels rise above bridge levels, and a car was swept away by the current, although it was later retrieved.

The Met Office clarified that the rainfall did not meet the criteria for a cloudburst, stating that a cloudburst involves more than 100mm of rain in one hour, while Saidpur recorded 124mm in 2.5 hours. The situation in neighboring Rawalpindi was also severe, with water levels in Nullah Leh rising sharply. WASA has declared a rain emergency and issued a red alert, with emergency teams already mobilized.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast additional heavy rainfall in the coming 12 hours, with warnings of up to 50mm in the Potohar region. Local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, especially in flood-prone areas, and have deployed special teams to ensure smooth water flow and prevent urban flooding.

In light of the ongoing monsoon season, travelers to the northern hilly areas have also been advised to follow safety guidelines. Local authorities in Mansehra have issued travel advisories, urging visitors to remain in contact with facilitation centers and take necessary precautions when heading toward popular tourist destinations like Naran and Kaghan.