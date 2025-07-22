Snooker club owner killed in ‘personal dispute’

KARACHI: A snooker club owner was fatally shot during a personal dispute in Karachi’s Purana Golimar area. The incident occurred near Eidgah Ground, where the 45-year-old victim, Khurshid Ahmed, was shot in the hip. He was rushed to Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding.

The shooting took place within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station. Authorities believe the attack stemmed from a personal conflict. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact motive behind the fatal incident.