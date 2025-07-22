Senate Proposes Bill to Ban Social Media for Users Under 16

On Monday, the Senate introduced the Social Media (Age-Restricted Users) Bill 2025, which aims to completely ban social media usage for individuals under the age of 16. The bill, co-sponsored by Senators Sarmad Ali and Syed Masroor Ahsan, seeks to ensure a safer digital environment for minors and holds social media companies accountable for enforcing the restrictions.

The bill stipulates that any individual or company allowing under-16 users access to social media platforms could face fines ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs5 million. In more severe cases, violators could face up to six months in prison. Social media companies would be required to verify users’ ages and block accounts belonging to minors.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would be responsible for enforcing the new regulations, including shutting down underage accounts, creating and implementing rules, and addressing any legal challenges.

This proposed ban covers major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, Bigo Live, Threads, and others.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani has referred the bill to the standing committee for further review. If approved, the legislation would represent a significant shift in Pakistan’s digital regulatory landscape.