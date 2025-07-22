Rescue operations underway in Gilgit-Baltistan as flash floods claim lives

A severe cloudburst in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district has caused flash floods and landslides, claiming the lives of at least five individuals, including four tourists and one local resident. The heavy rainfall led to the flooding, which trapped over 200 tourists, though many were successfully rescued by local authorities and the military.

According to a spokesperson from the local government, the death toll currently stands at five. Among the victims, three bodies were recovered and taken to the Regional Headquarters Hospital (RHQ) in Chilas, while one person remains under medical care for injuries sustained. The flash floods caused major blockages between Jal and Diyung, with around 14 to 15 points affected by debris, landslides, and boulders, severely impacting travel and emergency access.

In response to the crisis, the Pakistan Army has launched a helicopter-based rescue and relief operation. So far, 15 helicopter sorties have been completed, successfully evacuating stranded tourists and travelers to safe locations. Efforts are ongoing to clear the affected roads, including Tatta Pani and Jali Pur. Despite progress in some areas, sections of Babusar Road remain completely blocked, with no immediate plans for reopening. Additionally, parts of the Karakoram Highway are closed, trapping 10 to 15 vehicles in slide-affected areas.

Local authorities have also played a crucial role in the evacuation, with efforts to transport stranded individuals to hotels in Chilas for temporary shelter. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Diamer visited the affected zones but could not access certain regions due to unstable terrain and boulder deposits.

The residents of Sadpara village in Skardu have received praise for their exceptional hospitality during this crisis. When several tourists became stranded near Deosai National Park due to the floods, locals opened their homes and community spaces, providing food, shelter, and warmth to those in need. Tourists who benefited from this generosity expressed deep gratitude, calling it an unforgettable display of humanity.

Elsewhere in Pakistan, torrential rains in Islamabad led to flash floods, claiming the lives of at least three people, including an 8-year-old girl. In one incident, a youth drowned after slipping into a rainwater drain, while in another, a man and his daughter were swept away with their vehicle in a rain-fed stream.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed authorities to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the rains in Rawalpindi and surrounding areas, while rescue teams, including divers, continue their search and recovery operations.

In response to the widespread devastation, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have called for rapid relief efforts across the country. Both leaders have expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged relevant authorities to expedite the restoration of infrastructure and deliver aid to affected communities.