Punjab to Balochistan travel banned after sunset amid rising security threats

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a bid to enhance security and prevent untoward incidents, the district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan has implemented a new regulation prohibiting travel between Punjab and Balochistan after sunset.

This directive, which came into effect on Monday, mandates that all public and private vehicles must cease movement at border checkpoints from 5:00 PM until the morning.

According to the announcement made by Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority, Muhammad Usman Khalid, this move is being enforced due to the growing security concerns, particularly following recent violent incidents in the region. The ban will be enforced at major border crossings, including Sakhi Sarwar and Bawata, where vehicles will be halted each evening.

“The safety of the citizens and their property is our top priority,” said Usman Khalid. “This measure is part of an effort to ensure that we implement effective and comprehensive security protocols to protect the public.”

The travel ban follows a deadly incident in which nine bus passengers, all from Punjab, were killed in Balochistan, further raising alarm about the security situation in the region. The Dera Ghazi Khan district administration has taken several steps to secure travelers, including halting all transport operations after 5:00 PM daily.

In addition to the nighttime travel restrictions, a formal notification has outlined several other security protocols designed to protect passengers. These include mandatory video recordings of all drivers and passengers before departure at bus terminals, increased security measures such as the use of armed security guards on buses, and the installation of advanced technology in public transport vehicles.

The directive requires that each public transport vehicle traveling from Punjab to Balochistan be equipped with CCTV cameras monitoring both the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The use of GPS tracking systems and emergency panic buttons is also mandatory for all buses, ensuring a swift response in the event of an emergency.

Furthermore, the notification mandates that every public transport bus must have two armed private security guards on board. These guards must be present before departure to ensure passenger safety throughout the journey.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid stated that the authorities will provide necessary facilities to passengers and transport operators who must wait overnight at checkpoints due to the travel restrictions.

He urged transport operators and passengers to adhere to the new regulations to avoid any unnecessary risks and to help maintain public safety.

With increasing concerns about terrorism and criminal activities in the region, especially along the border areas, the authorities have called for cooperation from the public to make this initiative a success.

The Dera Ghazi Khan administration also clarified that any violations of these new rules, such as continuing travel beyond the designated hours or operating vehicles without the required security measures, will result in immediate legal action.

In the wake of the deadly attack on the bus passengers, the government has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of those traveling between Punjab and Balochistan, regions that have seen a rising number of security incidents in recent months. The new travel restrictions will now limit movement across this vital border only to daylight hours, in the hope that this step will deter further criminal activity and improve the safety of travelers.

Authorities have also reiterated the importance of maintaining vigilance in the face of rising threats. With the implementation of these new travel protocols, the district administration aims to mitigate any further risks to public safety while ensuring that normal transportation services resume during daylight hours.

These new restrictions reflect the government’s growing concern over the security situation in Balochistan and its ongoing efforts to prevent further violence.