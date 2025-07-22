Prince William and Harry Face Tragedy After Close Cousin Is Found Dead At 20

Rosie Roche, 20, cousin to Princes William and Harry, was found dead at her family home in a tragic loss for the royal family. The granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle was discovered by her mother, Phillipa, and sister, Agatha, while preparing for a trip with friends. A firearm was found near her body.

An inquest into her death has been opened but adjourned until October 25. The coroner confirmed that police found no signs of foul play. Rosie, a student at Durham University, was remembered as someone who “will be sorely missed.”

The Yorkshire Post published an obituary for Rosie, describing her as a beloved daughter, sister, and granddaughter. A private funeral is planned, with a memorial service to follow.

This loss follows the royal family’s grief over the death of Thomas Kingston, 45, in February 2025. Kingston, husband to Lady Gabriella Windsor, passed after stopping his antidepressant medication. His parents, Jill and Martin Kingston, have since advocated for better awareness of medication side effects.

Lady Gabriella shared in an inquest that she believes Thomas’ death was linked to an adverse medication reaction. She urged for more education on the risks associated with SSRIs.