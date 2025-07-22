Prince Harry Reveals Childhood Summers Filled with Fights at Secret Country Home

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, had a childhood marked by luxury and royal residences, but Harry has shared memories of a non-royal country home where they spent their summers. In his memoir Spare, Harry recalls visiting a property owned by “old friends of Pa’s, Hugh and Emilie,” where the brothers spent time with four boys their age.

The visits were filled with rough-and-tumble games, as Harry described fighting that included hair-pulling, arm-twisting, and sleeper holds. He even recalled moments when he stepped in to defend his brother. “I’d hear him crying out for help and down would come the red mist,” he wrote, explaining how he would lose control in the heat of the moment.

Despite the fierce bond, Harry expressed some embarrassment over his role. “I was half Willy’s size, half his weight. I was the younger brother: he was supposed to save me, not the other way around,” he admitted.

Today, Harry resides in a grand estate in Montecito, California, which features nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and luxurious amenities, including a pool, tennis courts, and a Japanese tea room. Known as Chateau of Riven Rock, the property was purchased for $14.65 million in 2020, now valued at $29 million.

Meghan Markle described their first impression of the home as “joy” and “healing,” making it clear why they were determined to purchase it. The estate spans 7.38 acres, with a playpark, kitchen garden, and fruit trees, offering the Sussex family a peaceful, outdoor-focused lifestyle.