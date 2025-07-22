PM criticizes DRAP for delays, pushes for healthcare reform

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for a revolutionary transformation in Pakistan’s healthcare sector, urging coordinated efforts from all stakeholders. Speaking at the launch of a digital system for the licensing and registration of medical devices in Islamabad, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that the new system would enable timely, transparent, and merit-based decisions within 20 days.

The Prime Minister was critical of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for its inefficiencies, referring to it as “Drag, not DRAP,” due to the long delays in processing medical service registrations. He pointed out that these delays had persisted for years, hindering progress in the sector.

Reflecting on his previous experience as Punjab’s Chief Minister, he recalled an instance where the administration had sent samples of cardiovascular drugs abroad for testing after reports of deaths in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The subsequent findings revealed that the drugs intended for heart patients were actually meant for malaria treatment, a serious oversight by DRAP.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role of health facilities, recalling how Major Gen. (retd) Azhar Mahmood Kayani helped transform the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology through hard work and dedication. He reiterated the need for similar facilities across the country to improve healthcare outcomes.

Sharif also mentioned his government’s initiatives during his tenure as Punjab’s Chief Minister, which included allocating a large budget for providing free medicines at government hospitals. However, many of the medicines tested below standard, prompting a focus on ensuring quality through strict supervision. He also cited the establishment of laboratories to serve the poor and marginalized communities.

The Prime Minister commended Minister for National Health Services, Mustafa Kamal, for his efforts in health reforms, particularly for the new digital registration system that reduces the application process to just 20 days, eliminating the need for human interaction. Kamal highlighted the government’s efforts to address pressing health issues, such as population growth and waterborne diseases, while working with available resources.

Sharif concluded by stressing the importance of determination in overcoming challenges in the healthcare sector, emphasizing that while the task might be difficult, it is not impossible. He expressed optimism that, with collective effort, Pakistan would achieve significant improvements in its healthcare system, ultimately positioning the country among the leading nations.