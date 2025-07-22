Pakistani, Saudi naval chiefs vow to further strengthen, diversify bilateral defence relationship

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Vice Admiral Al Ghuraybi discuss regional security and enhanced defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to discuss the regional maritime security situation and enhancing defence cooperation.

According to a statement issued from the Pakistan Navy’s (PN) Director General Public Relations, RSNF Chief Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Saudi naval chief was received by Admiral Ashraf and presented with a guard of honour. Later, the distinguished guest was introduced to the principal staff officers.

“During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in defense, training, and security. Dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Ex Naseem Al Bahr-XV, held at the North Arabian Sea this year.”

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and regional stability through the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) mechanism.

The Saudi naval chief appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s contributions and “unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security efforts in the region,” the statement said.

It added that he “commended PN for the quality training being imparted to RSNF cadets at Pakistan Naval Academy and onboard PN ships, acknowledging its profound impact on their professional development.”

The two naval chiefs pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of the existing bilateral defense relationship between the countries.

The statement said that the PN and RSNF enjoyed a “long-standing and brotherly relationship,” adding that the RSNF chief’s visit would further enhance bilateral defense collaboration between the two countries.

In February, the two countries conducted a bilateral training drill involving their special forces with a high-intensity final test exercise in Karachi. The bilateral training exercise was held between the Special Operations Forces (SOFs) of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the Special Service Group of the Pakistan Navy (SSG-N).