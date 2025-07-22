Pakistan joins global effort to protect marine life beyond national borders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has officially signed the United Nations (UN) agreement aimed at the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed the “Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction” (BBNJ Agreement) at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday, marking a major step forward in global efforts to protect marine life in international waters.

The BBNJ agreement, a significant addition to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), was finalized during an intergovernmental conference on June 19, 2023. It focuses on key issues such as marine genetic resources, area-based management tools like marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments, and capacity-building, while promoting the transfer of marine technology to developing nations.

Pakistan’s decision to sign the BBNJ agreement highlights the country’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and its active role in the protection of marine biodiversity. A statement by the Foreign Office (FO) mentioned that the agreement reflects Pakistan’s determination to safeguard marine ecosystems in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Notably, Pakistan played an instrumental role in the negotiations leading to the agreement’s finalization. As the chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan represented developing nations during the discussions and pushed for fair benefit-sharing, technology transfer, and capacity-building in line with the principles of equity and justice.

Pakistan’s involvement in the BBNJ agreement also follows its successful claim in 2015, which saw its seabed territory expand by 50,000 square kilometers after a UN body accepted the country’s extension of sea limits. This move marked an important milestone in Pakistan’s maritime governance and its ability to manage and protect its marine resources.

The BBNJ agreement aims to provide a framework for managing marine biodiversity in international waters, addressing the challenges of climate change, overfishing, and environmental degradation. It is expected to foster global collaboration in the management and protection of the oceans, with a focus on ensuring the long-term sustainability of marine resources.

In addition to the global implications, Pakistan has been taking significant steps in marine conservation at the domestic level. For example, the country’s establishment of Churna Island as a marine protected area and the discovery of rich marine life around Astola Island in Balochistan further emphasize Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its marine ecosystems.

The agreement is also a response to the rising threat of climate change and unsustainable exploitation of marine resources, which has increasingly led to the degradation of ocean ecosystems. The BBNJ pact is seen as a crucial tool in mitigating these impacts and ensuring the long-term health of the planet’s oceans and biodiversity.