NADRA introduces new policy for children’s passports and family registration

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out significant changes to its system that will impact how families handle identification and registration documents in Pakistan. One of the most notable updates is that the old B-Form will no longer be accepted for passport applications. Parents will now be required to obtain the new Child Registration Certificate (CRC) for their children when applying for passports.

According to NADRA officials, this change aims to ensure that each child has a distinct and verified identity, enhancing the security and reliability of their data.

Additionally, a major revision has been made to the Family Registration Certificate (FRC), which has now been granted legal status. Previously used mainly for record-keeping, the FRC can now be utilized in legal matters, including inheritance, court cases, and other legal processes. This shift grants the FRC official legal weight.

NADRA has also updated the FRC’s format to better reflect various family structures. The new format now accommodates different family types, including those with parents and siblings, a husband and wife with children, and families involving men with multiple marriages, where each marriage’s details will be listed separately.