Monsoon Warnings

By: Shahid Ahmad

The devastating impact of this year’s monsoon season in Pakistan is a stark reminder of the country’s vulnerability to climate change. From floods sweeping through Gilgit-Baltistan’s Babusar area to tragic roof collapses in Swat, the latest reports highlight how quickly the landscape can shift from serene beauty to chaotic disaster. At least three tourists have been killed, four others injured, and 15 are missing after flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall ravaged the Babusar region on Monday. These events show how unprepared we remain in the face of nature’s fury.

As the monsoon season continues, with rains expected until July 25, many parts of the country are at heightened risk. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has already issued a flood alert for the rivers in the region, predicting an increase in water flow in the Ravi, Jhelum, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. Sadly, the death toll continues to rise, with the tragic death of three siblings in Swat following a roof collapse. Such incidents paint a chilling picture of what lies ahead unless immediate measures are taken to safeguard vulnerable communities.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the situation is dire. Faizullah Firaq, the spokesperson for the GB government, confirmed that the floods washed away eight tourist vehicles, leaving tourists stranded, some injured, and others missing. The damage to infrastructure is severe, with roads and farmland destroyed, further complicating rescue operations. Despite these challenges, the government has worked tirelessly to rescue stranded tourists, with hundreds now sheltered by local residents. However, communication systems remain down, adding to the anxiety of those stuck in the region.

It is clear that we are not yet equipped to manage such disasters effectively. The floods exposed several shortcomings in disaster preparedness, from underfunded infrastructure to a lack of immediate response systems. The situation is worsened by the frequent breakdown of communication systems, which leave affected individuals in complete isolation. These are not just temporary setbacks but indicate deeper systemic issues that need urgent attention.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such a crisis has occurred. In fact, every monsoon season, many regions across Pakistan face similar devastation, but we are yet to implement sustainable solutions. While the government has made some strides in issuing flood warnings and attempting relief efforts, the overall response remains insufficient. The recent warning from the GB Disaster Management Authority about the increased risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) and flash floods highlights the need for more comprehensive disaster management strategies. Local communities and tourists were urged to stay away from rivers and streams, but these warnings alone will not save lives unless they are backed by proactive measures.

Take, for example, the constant infrastructural challenges that prevent us from responding to emergencies with speed and effectiveness. The heavy rain in Swat, which resulted in the tragic death of three children, was exacerbated by the collapse of a roof. While rescue teams were quick to reach the site, it is clear that such tragedies can be prevented with better construction standards and a more focused approach to addressing issues like illegal construction practices, outdated building codes, and poor urban planning. The roof collapse, which buried the three children, should have never occurred if the building had been constructed with proper safeguards.

In addition to infrastructural issues, the current state of our disaster management system leaves much to be desired. Although organizations like Rescue 1122 and the National Highways Authority are doing their part, their efforts often appear disjointed and insufficient in comparison to the scale of the disasters we face. The inability to clear blocked roads swiftly or restore communication during a crisis is a glaring issue that hampers relief efforts. Heavy machinery might have been deployed in the aftermath of landslides on the Jalkhad road in Naran, but the fact that it was needed in the first place is indicative of the country’s failure to prioritize sustainable infrastructure.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector, especially in rural areas, is another key area that has been severely impacted by these floods. Thousands of acres of farmland are inundated every year, affecting food production and the livelihoods of farmers. The situation in Babusar, where roads and farmland have been damaged, illustrates how vulnerable our agricultural infrastructure is to extreme weather events. The floodwaters, which destroyed crops and submerged fields, will have a long-lasting effect on food security and the economy, especially in regions that already struggle with limited resources.

The time has come for Pakistan to take a more proactive stance in addressing the impact of climate change and strengthening disaster management frameworks. We need to invest in early-warning systems, strengthen infrastructure resilience, and equip local governments with the resources they need to respond effectively. Moreover, policies addressing urban planning and environmental sustainability must be enforced with greater rigor to ensure that new developments are built to withstand extreme weather.

Furthermore, the federal and provincial governments must collaborate to ensure that disaster management agencies are properly funded and supported. Local authorities need to be better trained in responding to climate-induced disasters, and public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate communities on how to prepare for and respond to emergencies. It’s not just about saving lives during a disaster; it’s about preventing them in the first place.

In the face of such disasters, there is a real opportunity to reform how we approach climate adaptation and disaster management. With coordinated efforts and a forward-thinking strategy, we can mitigate the worst effects of these disasters and work toward creating a more resilient Pakistan. The cost of inaction is far too high, as evidenced by the tragedies unfolding across the country. We owe it to the victims and their families to take immediate, comprehensive steps before it’s too late.

As the monsoon season continues, let’s make it a priority to strengthen our infrastructure, invest in disaster preparedness, and protect vulnerable communities. The time for mere warnings and temporary fixes has passed; it’s time for action.

The writer is a freelance columnist.