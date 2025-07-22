World

Israel kills 35 in Gaza, including eight at aid sites

By Agencies

GAZA: At least 35 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including eight aid seekers and a 40-day-old baby who died from malnutrition, said medical sources.

Doctors at al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera that most patients arriving now suffer from starvation not war-related injuries. Medical staff is operating with limited supplies, they said.

According to the World Food Programme, around 90,000 women and children in the enclave urgently need treatment for hunger-related conditions.

The AFP Journalists’ Association issued a statement raising alarm over the worsening conditions of its freelance journalists inside Gaza, stating that some were now too weak from hunger to continue working. “We risk learning of their deaths at any moment, and this is unbearable,” the association said.

Medical officials in Gaza reported that 13 Palestinians were killed in an early morning Israeli attack on the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. At least 25 others were wounded.

The Israeli military confirmed the death of Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen of the 13th Battalion, who was killed during combat in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported treating 118 people wounded near Nabulsi Junction in southwestern Gaza City, where crowds had gathered to receive aid. The organisation cited severe shortages of food, medicine, and other basic essentials.

Israel’s war on Gaza

The war, now in its 21st month, has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, according to Gazan health authorities. Most of the victims are reported to be women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its conduct in Gaza.

