Iranian President to undertake visit to Pakistan on July 26

President Pezeshkian’s visit marks growing Iran-Pak diplomatic engagement

Bilateral ties between two countries based on historical, cultural and religious understanding: spokesperson

Iranian Interior Minister reaffirms bilateral ties during phone call with Pakistani counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Pakistan on July 26, marking the growing diplomatic engagement between two brotherly countries, according to Tasnim News Agency.

According to Iranian Tasnim News, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced at a press conference on Monday that Pezeshkian will travel to Pakistan in the coming week.

Describing the upcoming presidential visit as a sign of the significance that Iran attaches to its relations with Pakistan, the spokesperson said the bilateral ties are based upon historical, cultural and religious understanding and mutual respect.

He noted that the contacts between Tehran and Islamabad have increased following the Israeli and US aggression against Iran.

He highlighted that following the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran from June 13, which targeted military, nuclear, and residential sites for 12 consecutive days, the United States launched airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

In response, Iranian forces launched powerful counterattacks. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force reportedly conducted 22 waves of missile strikes against Israeli targets under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage across the occupied territories.

Iran also fired missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia. The conflict halted with a ceasefire on June 24.

Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held a telephonic conversation with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in Pakistan.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Iranian minister said, “We stand with the government and people of Pakistan in this difficult time,” and assured that Iran is ready to provide all possible assistance to the flood-affected population.

The two ministers also discussed the scheduled visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan on July 26. Minister Momeni thanked Naqvi for his recent visit to Iran, while the Pakistani minister said Islamabad is looking forward to welcoming President Pezeshkian.