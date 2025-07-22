Iran blames EU for nuclear deal collapse

IRAN: Iran has accused European powers of failing to uphold their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which has effectively unraveled following the US withdrawal in 2018. Tehran pointed fingers at Britain, France, and Germany, blaming them for their negligence in implementing the terms of the agreement.

The 2015 deal, signed between Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia, the United States) along with Germany, placed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the deal began to unravel when the US, under President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew and reimposed stringent sanctions on Iran.

While Europe had pledged to continue supporting the deal, a mechanism designed to offset the impact of US sanctions never fully materialized. This failure led to the exit of many Western firms from Iran and contributed to the country’s deepening economic crisis.

“Iran holds the European parties responsible for negligence in implementing the agreement,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei. These comments come ahead of renewed talks in Istanbul with Britain, France, and Germany, where the future of the nuclear deal will be discussed.