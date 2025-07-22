World

Iran blames EU for nuclear deal collapse

By News Desk

IRAN: Iran has accused European powers of failing to uphold their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which has effectively unraveled following the US withdrawal in 2018. Tehran pointed fingers at Britain, France, and Germany, blaming them for their negligence in implementing the terms of the agreement.

The 2015 deal, signed between Iran and the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia, the United States) along with Germany, placed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the deal began to unravel when the US, under President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew and reimposed stringent sanctions on Iran.

While Europe had pledged to continue supporting the deal, a mechanism designed to offset the impact of US sanctions never fully materialized. This failure led to the exit of many Western firms from Iran and contributed to the country’s deepening economic crisis.

“Iran holds the European parties responsible for negligence in implementing the agreement,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei. These comments come ahead of renewed talks in Istanbul with Britain, France, and Germany, where the future of the nuclear deal will be discussed.

Previous article
Endangered Great Indian Bustard population shows recovery in Cholistan
Next article
19 killed as Bangladesh jet crashes into campus
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump pulls US out of UN cultural agency Unesco for second...

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the UN culture and education agency Unesco on Tuesday, repeating a move he had...

China urges U.S. to enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, communication

China hopes upcoming China-EU summit to deepen bilateral cooperation

Torrential rain causes flash floods in Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.