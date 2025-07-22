India to retire MiG-21 fighter jets permanently after six decades of service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially decided to retire its last remaining MiG-21 fighter jet on September 19, marking the end of an era for the aircraft that served the country for over six decades.

Indian media reports confirm that with the retirement of this final aircraft, the MiG-21 fleet, active since 1963, will become part of military history. Over 62 years of service, the MiG-21 participated in multiple key conflicts. However, the aircraft also developed a reputation for frequent crashes. Out of 876 MiG-21s inducted into service, around 490 have crashed, resulting in the deaths of more than 170 pilots.

The jets became infamous for their instability, often described as “falling like autumn leaves” shortly after takeoff.

The retirement ceremony is scheduled to take place at Chandigarh Air Base, the same base where the first six MiG-21s arrived in April 1963. Initially brought in an unassembled state from the Soviet Union to Mumbai, these jets were assembled by Soviet engineers and test-flown by Soviet pilots before being inducted into the IAF under the banner of “The First Supersonics Squadron.”

Currently, the IAF operates two MiG-21 squadrons, and their retirement will reduce the total number of combat squadrons to 29, one of the lowest in decades. As per Indian defense policy, the IAF requires at least 42 squadrons to prepare for a potential two-front conflict with Pakistan and China, with each squadron comprising 16–18 aircraft.

Meanwhile, delays in the induction of the Tejas Mark-1A, the aircraft meant to replace the MiG-21, are compounding the IAF’s challenges. The first batch of Tejas jets was expected by March 2024, with a minimum of 16 aircraft to be delivered annually. However, not a single Tejas Mark-1A has been delivered so far.

This delay poses a significant challenge to India’s efforts to modernize its aging combat fleet amidst growing regional security threats.