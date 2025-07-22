Flash flood strikes Saidpur village in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, torrential rainfall from the ongoing monsoon spell triggered flash floods in Islamabad’s Saidpur village, a popular tourist spot nestled in the Margalla Hills. The heavy downpour, which arrived suddenly, caused rapid torrents to rush through the area, particularly near the well-known Des Pardes restaurant, forcing residents and visitors to scramble for safety.

Videos circulating on social media show the intensity of the floodwaters, with cars and vans being swept away by the powerful current. Eyewitnesses captured moments of chaos as the water surged through the village’s narrow streets, flooding homes and businesses while stranding numerous vehicles.

In response, authorities confirmed that once the rains subside, illegal constructions in the area will be demolished. Sanitation teams have already begun draining the accumulated water in low-lying areas, which is largely due to encroachments along the watercourse. The operation to clear these encroachments will continue until the area is fully restored.

This flash flood follows a series of warnings from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab, as the province remains on high alert due to the ongoing monsoon rains. Flooding is expected to persist until July 25, according to the PDMA’s latest alerts.

As part of the fourth monsoon wave, the rains have caused widespread disruption across several districts. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas, especially low-lying and hilly regions, to remain cautious as more rainfall is forecasted in the coming days.