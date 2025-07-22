World

China urges U.S. to enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, communication

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China hopes the United States will work with China to enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and strengthen cooperation through dialogue and communication, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the comment at a regular news briefing in response to a question concerning China-U.S. economic and trade issues.

China’s position on tariff issues is consistent and clear, Guo reaffirmed.

“We hope the U.S. can work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their telephone conversation and give full play to the role of the economic and trade consultation mechanism,” he said.

He called on the U.S. to work with China to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral ties.

  

