China hopes upcoming China-EU summit to deepen bilateral cooperation

BEIJING: The upcoming 25th China-European Union Summit will help enhance bilateral strategic communication and deepen dialogue and cooperation, which will serve the interests of both sides and the world at large, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, stressed the significance of the summit against the backdrop of growing turbulence in the international landscape and rising unilateralism and protectionism.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit China for the summit in Beijing on Thursday.

The summit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Over the past 50 years, China and the EU have seen their ties growing into one of the most influential bilateral relations in the world, said Guo.

Bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results, which boost the development and progress of both sides, deliver tangible benefits to the nearly two billion people of China and the EU, and make a significant contribution to global peace and development. This cooperation sets an example of mutually beneficial cooperation in the era of economic globalization, the spokesperson said.

He said China-EU relations are “at a critical juncture,” building on past achievements and opening a new chapter, and are confronted with both new opportunities and challenges.

China stands ready to work with the EU to secure a successful summit that sends a positive message to the world about the two sides’ joint commitment to a stronger partnership and to upholding multilateralism, openness and cooperation, said Guo.