Child assaulted in hospital lift, officials downplay incident

A disturbing incident of sexual assault in a hospital lift has raised serious concerns about the safety and security at Civil Hospital Karachi, one of Sindh’s largest government healthcare facilities. The incident, which occurred on July 7, saw a lift operator allegedly lure a young boy who was accompanying his sick mother. The operator promised the child Rs100 and took him to the third floor, where the assault occurred.

The child, traumatised by the event, later confided in his father, who confronted the accused and physically attacked him. The father also attempted to set the operator on fire before the police intervened, leading to the man’s arrest. However, the hospital’s response to the situation has been alarming, with officials seemingly more focused on deflecting blame than addressing the serious issue at hand.

Questions have arisen about the hospital’s security and its CCTV surveillance system. Why did the lift remain stationary on the third floor for an extended period without attracting attention? How was the assault not captured on surveillance footage? These unanswered questions suggest a serious failure in the hospital’s ability to protect vulnerable patients and their attendants.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the hospital administration, led by Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Bukhari, has shown a concerning level of indifference. When asked about the CCTV coverage, he dismissed the concerns, stating, “There are too many lifts; how many cameras can we install?” This response reflects a shocking lack of seriousness and accountability regarding the safety of patients and visitors.

Efforts to shift responsibility have also been observed, with Dr Bukhari and the OT complex in-charge, Dr Bilal, both refusing to provide further comments. In a further display of secrecy, The Express Tribune was denied access to the lift where the assault occurred.

This incident highlights the urgent need for strengthened security measures in hospitals, including improved surveillance systems and clear accountability for failures in safety. It is imperative that a transparent investigation takes place to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and to prevent such horrifying events from occurring again.