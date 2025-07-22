Brains in bureaucracy

There are fewer than 10,000 people in Pakistan who hold PhD degrees — an alarmingly low number in a population of nearly 247 million. This highlights the country’s lack of emphasis on growth based on research and knowledge. If Pakistan aspires to build a knowledge economy, prioritising higher education and advanced research are imperative.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is said to be planning extensive civil service reforms. This is the right time to ensure the representation of highly qualified professionals, including PhD holders, in Pakistan’s civil service. Traditionally, civil servants retire with only a bachelor’s or master’s degree, which limits innovative policymaking.

Recruiting PhD holders into the civil service would encourage more individuals to pursue advanced studies, thereby fostering nationwide intellectual growth. Incorporating PhD holders into government departments can enhance governance, improve decision-making, and develop well-researched solutions to the pressing challenges various sectors have been faced with. Their expertise can drive progress in economic planning, technological advancement, as well as social development.

For Pakistan to compete globally and strengthen its institutions, it must embrace a research-driven culture. The inclusion of highly qualified professionals in the civil service will be a concrete step towards better governance, which is, indeed, essential for the country’s future.

NABEEL BADR

ISLAMABAD