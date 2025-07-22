19 killed as Bangladesh jet crashes into campus

BANGLADESH: A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 164 others. The F-7 BGI jet had taken off from the Bangladesh Air Force base in Kurmitola as part of a routine training mission at 1:06 pm, but encountered a mechanical failure, according to military spokesperson Lt. Col. Samiud Dowla Chowdhury.

The pilot attempted to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas, but despite his best efforts, the jet crashed into a two-story building belonging to Milestone School and College. Tragically, the pilot was among those killed in the crash.

Videos from the scene showed a massive fire with thick smoke billowing into the sky, while onlookers screamed and cried. Firefighters battled the blaze, spraying water on the wreckage of the plane, which had struck the building, creating a large hole in the structure.

At the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, a third-grade student was confirmed dead, and three other victims, aged 12, 14, and 40, were hospitalized. The crash, which devastated the area, has sparked widespread shock and grief.