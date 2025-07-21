Turkey to suspend Iraq‑Turkey oil pipeline deal

ISTANBUL: The under-utilisation of an oil pipeline between Iraq and Turkey is unfortunate and Ankara wants a “new and vibrant phase” in the matter to benefit both parties and the region, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Monday.

In a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette earlier on Monday, Ankara said the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement – agreed by Turkey’s government in 1973 and put into effect in 1975 – and all subsequent protocols or memorandums will be halted from July 27, 2026.

The official said the pipeline had the potential to become a “highly active and strategic pipeline for the region”, and added Turkey had invested heavily in its maintenance, while repeatedly noting its importance for regional projects like the Development Road – a planned trade route involving Turkey and Iraq.

“A new and vibrant phase for the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline will benefit both countries and the region as a whole,” the person said.