World

Turkey to suspend Iraq‑Turkey oil pipeline deal

By Agencies

ISTANBUL: The under-utilisation of an oil pipeline between Iraq and Turkey is unfortunate and Ankara wants a “new and vibrant phase” in the matter to benefit both parties and the region, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Monday.

In a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette earlier on Monday, Ankara said the Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement – agreed by Turkey’s government in 1973 and put into effect in 1975 – and all subsequent protocols or memorandums will be halted from July 27, 2026.

The official said the pipeline had the potential to become a “highly active and strategic pipeline for the region”, and added Turkey had invested heavily in its maintenance, while repeatedly noting its importance for regional projects like the Development Road – a planned trade route involving Turkey and Iraq.

“A new and vibrant phase for the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline will benefit both countries and the region as a whole,” the person said.

Previous article
Prince Harry Gets First Tattoo, Praises Artist for Keeping Royal Visit Under Wraps
Next article
European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

HEADLINES

Brad Pitt’s Youthful Look Explained by Plastic Surgeons and What They...

Brad Pitt’s rejuvenated appearance has been sparking widespread discussion, particularly after the promotion of his latest Formula 1 movie. Speculation about potential cosmetic procedures...

IHC serves show-cause notice to PM, federal cabinet in Dr Aafia case

Naqvi orders ‘ruthless’ crackdown on those involved in illegal immigration

BHC chief justice takes notice of couple’s killing in Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.