Rawal Dam spillways closed after water discharge

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, the district administration opened the spillways of Rawal Dam following continuous rains that raised the reservoir’s water level to 1,748 feet, just four feet shy of the dam’s maximum capacity of 1,752 feet.

A spokesperson for the ICT administration explained that the decision to release water was made to prevent the risk of overflow. After six and a half hours of water discharge, the level in the dam decreased to 1,746 feet, allowing the spillways to be closed once the situation stabilized.

The decision was made in coordination with various departments, including the district administration, Rescue 1122, and WASA. These teams were deployed at strategic locations such as bridges, streams, and vulnerable downstream points to manage the flow and ensure public safety.

Nilore AC supervised the entire water release process, overseeing operations at the dam and ensuring safety protocols were followed. Magistrates, Rescue 1122 teams, ambulances, and union council staff were stationed at various sites to monitor the situation throughout the discharge period.