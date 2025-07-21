Punjab doctors under investigation for submitting forged documents

LAHORE: At least five senior doctors are being investigated for allegedly submitting fake documents in their applications for the position of medical superintendent (MS) at teaching hospitals in Punjab.

According to official sources, the doctors are suspected of presenting forged experience certificates and falsely claiming qualifications in hospital management—an essential requirement for the MS position under new rules introduced by the provincial government to improve healthcare administration.

The Punjab government has initiated an inquiry under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. Rashid Kamalur Rehman, a member of the Board of Revenue, has been appointed as the inquiry officer. The investigation must be completed within 60 days, as per the Act.

The doctors involved, including Dr. Nasir Chauhan (MS at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital), Dr. Hasnain Raza and Dr. Lubna Azam (Nishtar Hospital), Dr. Samira Hassan (Quaid-e-Azam Medical College), and Dr. Shahroz Hassan (Lady Willingdon Hospital), have been served notices to submit written replies within seven days.

The MS role is critical, overseeing hospital operations, patient care, staff performance, and resource management. Any discrepancies in their appointments could compromise the entire healthcare system.

A senior official stated that the health authorities would adopt a zero-tolerance policy for such misconduct. If found guilty, the doctors could face dismissal from service, disqualification from holding public office, and possible criminal charges for forgery and fraud. The provincial government has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue swiftly and thoroughly.