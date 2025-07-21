Punjab CM approves mobile school and library projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of innovative “school on wheels” and mobile library projects to enhance education access in remote regions of the province.

In her directive to the concerned authorities, she highlighted that the mobile schools would serve children in hard-to-reach areas, with lessons conducted in an electric rickshaw equipped with solar panels. Teachers will hold classes in folding chairs under a canopy, and students will be provided with books and educational materials, including painting supplies and toys.

The Chief Minister also approved a “library on wheels” initiative, which will bring books to children in various areas. The mobile libraries will be housed in minivans, adorned with colorful cartoons, and will set up in open spaces to encourage reading beyond the standard curriculum.

Additionally, a mobile library set up in a modern bus will provide children with access to reading materials, complete with chairs and tables for comfortable reading. These projects aim to foster education and literacy in underserved communities throughout Punjab.