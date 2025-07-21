Punjab authorities survey dangerous buildings in Lahore’s Walled City

LAHORE: In response to the growing risk of structural collapses during the ongoing monsoon season and following recent deadly building failures in Sindh, the Punjab government has initiated a comprehensive survey to assess and secure hazardous buildings in the Walled City of Lahore.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has launched the survey as part of its annual monsoon safety campaign, but this year’s operation comes with increased urgency. The combination of persistent rainfall, aging infrastructure, and urban encroachments has raised concerns about the safety of buildings throughout Lahore. In a parallel initiative, nearly two dozen unstable buildings across the city were sealed by the Lahore district administration due to concerns over their structural integrity.

WCLA Director General Maleeha Rashid emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of the Walled City, stating that it is not only a reflection of the nation’s history but also a living legacy. Rashid also pointed out that safeguarding these buildings is vital for future generations.

The survey employs a hybrid approach, utilizing both on-ground physical inspections and digital mapping tools to identify vulnerable structures and assess the risk of collapse. This method allows officials to quickly pinpoint buildings that pose an immediate danger, ensuring timely interventions to prevent further damage or loss of life.

To enforce compliance with heritage and construction regulations, the WCLA has formed a monitoring committee, which includes key figures such as Deputy Director Nosheen Zaidi and resettlement expert Ali Islam Gill. The committee is tasked with addressing illegal construction, unauthorized demolitions, and other violations within the Walled City’s protected zones.

Once dangerous buildings are identified, the WCLA plans to implement site-specific solutions, ranging from targeted restoration efforts to controlled demolition when necessary. The findings of the ongoing survey will guide these interventions and inform future urban planning strategies.

According to WCLA’s 2024 report, about 1,300 buildings in the Walled City need significant repairs, with 400 marked for demolition. At least 20 buildings are considered extremely dangerous, though many of these privately owned properties remain inhabited due to a lack of resources, relocation options, or awareness.

The danger extends beyond the Walled City. A district-level survey identified 96 dangerously dilapidated buildings across Lahore, with high-risk areas including Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Fleming Road, Ravi Road, and Mochi Gate. Despite previous efforts to address the issue, many residents remain in these hazardous buildings due to financial constraints and a lack of formal resettlement programs.

Authorities continue to issue evacuation notices, but many residents have yet to relocate. With above-average rainfall predicted for the season, officials warn that delays in action could lead to catastrophic consequences.

This ongoing effort by the WCLA underscores the importance of both preserving Lahore’s cultural heritage and ensuring public safety, with experts stressing that coordinated government action and timely restoration are essential to avoid both human tragedy and irreversible cultural loss.