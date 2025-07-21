Prince Harry Gets First Tattoo, Praises Artist for Keeping Royal Visit Under Wraps

Prince Harry sent a heartfelt thank-you letter to New York City tattoo artist Joshua Lord after a successful collaboration last year. Lord, known for his work at East Side Ink, had been kind enough to let the Duke of Sussex film in his shop, where Harry received a fake tattoo from country singer Jelly Roll in 2024.

On July 20, Lord shared the royal letter on Instagram, calling it “a pretty good nickname” when the Duke referred to him as a “Skillful Dodger” in the note. Along with the letter, Lord posted photos of himself with Harry and Jelly Roll at the parlor.

In his message, Prince Harry expressed his gratitude, writing, “Thank you so much for your generosity in offering us your space at East Side Ink for filming — it was incredibly kind, and I really enjoyed meeting you and learning more about the history of your shop.” The Duke also commended Lord for expertly evading press questions about the visit, saying, “I was rather impressed by your skillful dodging! Well done.”

Harry closed the letter by extending an invitation to Lord, saying, “If you’d like to come to Vancouver in February, we’d love to have you! All the best.”

This thank-you comes after Lord designed the fake tattoo featured in a comedic skit promoting the Invictus Games, the adaptive sports event Harry founded in 2014. The skit, which aired in November 2024, showed Harry getting a tattoo from Jelly Roll, with Lord acting as the tattoo artist.

Lord had previously spoken about his experience working with Harry, expressing his excitement about being involved in the project. “When they asked me to be a part of it, I was thrilled. It was an exciting thing to be a part of,” he said.

As for whether Prince Harry might get a real tattoo someday, Lord shared that while the Duke hadn’t ruled it out, he had expressed curiosity about the idea. “He’s a very laid-back, normal guy if you let him be,” Lord noted. “He’s managed to maintain a level of humanity and kindness in everything he does, which is remarkable.”