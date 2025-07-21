Pakistan updates passport policy to include both parents’ names

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a significant change to Pakistan’s passport system, requiring the inclusion of both the mother’s and father’s names on all newly issued and renewed passports.

A spokesperson for the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports confirmed that this decision aligns with international standards and reflects evolving social norms.

This change aims to modernize Pakistan’s passport system by ensuring that both parents’ identities are recognized equally. The updated format will apply to newly issued passports as well as those being renewed. However, officials clarified that existing passports will remain valid until their expiry dates, and passport holders will not be required to replace them before then.

A final policy outlining the implementation process is expected to be released soon.