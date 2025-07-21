Pakistan proposes five archaeological sites for UNESCO World Heritage listing

ISLAMABAD: The Functional Committee on Devolution, National Heritage and Culture has selected five prominent historical and cultural sites in Pakistan for nomination to UNESCO’s World Archaeological Sites list.

The sites, which reflect the country’s rich heritage, are as follows: Bhambhore Port, an ancient seaport; Balochistan’s Karez System, an underground irrigation network; Nagarparkar Cultural Landscape, showcasing Sindh’s diverse heritage; Rani Ghat Site, known for its Buddhist archaeological remains; and Hiran Minar, a Mughal-era monument in Punjab.

Officials from the National Heritage and Culture Division briefed the committee about the sites and also updated them on preservation work at Rawat Fort, which began in 2017.

They mentioned challenges related to the mosque behind the fort, where locals had objected to ticketing systems that restricted access for prayers. The Secretary of National Heritage and Culture highlighted ongoing efforts to balance heritage conservation with local religious practices.

The committee welcomed the nominations, expressing hope that the recognition by UNESCO would further promote Pakistan’s cultural, historical, and tourism potential on the global stage.