Pakistan, Iran reaffirm ties ahead of President Pezeshkian’s visit in July 26 discussion

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Interior Minister Seyyed Eskandar Momeni held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday to discuss the upcoming visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan on July 26.

During the call, Minister Naqvi expressed Pakistan’s eagerness for President Pezeshkian’s visit, which is expected to further strengthen ties between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

The conversation highlighted the importance of high-level engagements in enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual interest. Minister Naqvi emphasized the significance of such visits for fostering diplomatic relations and addressing regional issues.

Iran’s Interior Minister Momeni expressed gratitude for Minister Naqvi’s recent visit to Iran, acknowledging the importance of the trip in bolstering bilateral relations.

Additionally, Minister Momeni extended heartfelt condolences to Pakistan over the devastating floods that have caused widespread destruction, offering Iran’s sympathy to the families of those affected.

He assured that the Iranian government and people stand with Pakistan in this difficult time and are prepared to assist in any way possible for flood relief efforts.