Nine Khawarij eliminated, 8 captured in Malakand joint operation: ISPR

The four-day-long operation was jointly conducted by the police, the CTD, paramilitary organizations, and the district administration: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nine terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in a fire exchange with the security forces and another eight were captured during a four-day joint operation by the police, the Counter-Terrorism Department, paramilitary organizations, and the district administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “The joint intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna Al Khawarij.”

“During the conduct of the operation, spread over four days, our own forces skillfully surrounded and effectively engaged the Khawarij location, and after intense multiple fire exchanges, nine Indian-sponsored Khawarij were sent to hell, while eight others were apprehended,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that two hideouts used by terrorists were destroyed and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the state’s counter-terrorism efforts,” the military’s media wing said.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, in step with the nation, are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement read.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The security forces, faced with increasing attacks by militants, have also intensified counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan.

Eleven terrorists were killed, five were injured and seven were arrested during joint operations conducted in the Hangu and Malakand districts on Saturday.

A senior army officer and two police officials were also wounded during the clash.

In a separate incident, Bannu police claimed to have shot down two explosive-laden quadcopters intended to target police stations.