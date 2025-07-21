New vertical parking facility opens in Bolton Market with capacity for 200 cars and 250 bikes

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab officially inaugurated a new vertical parking facility at Bolton Market, a project developed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to address the city’s growing traffic challenges.

The facility, designed to hold more than 200 cars and 250 motorcycles, had its origins in 1976 during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. However, due to prolonged delays and legal disputes, the project took nearly five decades to come to fruition.

Wahab explained that this new parking facility would offer significant relief to visitors of Bolton Market and the surrounding areas, helping to alleviate the chronic parking shortage. He also mentioned that the project has turned around previously tied-up revenue and created 50 office spaces.

In addition to this, Wahab shared plans for future infrastructure projects, including the 100 MGD Hub Canal, Gutter Baghicha Treatment Plant, Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway Bridge, and Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway, which are set to be completed in the coming months.

The inauguration event was attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and other city officials.