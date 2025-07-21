Nationwide outrage over brutal ‘honour killing’ caught on video

QUETTA: A shocking video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, depicting the brutal killing of a man and a woman in Balochistan in the name of honour, has sparked widespread outrage across Pakistan. The graphic footage, showing the public execution of the couple, has drawn intense condemnation from civil society, political leaders, and religious scholars alike.

In the video, armed men can be seen shooting the man and woman, allegedly because they married of their own free will, defying family and community opposition. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the persistence of the so-called honour killings that continue to plague certain parts of Pakistan.

The video, reportedly filmed in a mountainous area near a dirt road, features individuals speaking in Brahui, an accent commonly found in areas like Quetta and Mastung. In the video, a woman, dressed in a red dress and a wheatish chador, is heard telling the others, “only shooting is allowed, nothing else,” as she stands away from the vehicles. After some shots are fired, the voice of one of the men orders, “kill him,” followed by the sound of multiple gunshots.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed the incident took place in the province, though he did not specify the exact location or date. Rind added that one suspect had been arrested, and efforts are underway to capture the others involved. “The names of the deceased have been obtained, and we are working with NADRA to identify the perpetrators,” he said.

Despite the incident being filmed, the families of the victims have yet to file any police reports, which has led the authorities to initiate a case based on the government’s complaint. Rind also stated that the incident might have occurred around Eidul Azha, but the timeline remains unconfirmed.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the killings, urging law enforcement agencies to arrest all involved without delay. “The rule of law will not be compromised,” Bugti said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to justice.

The provincial government has also called for public assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the incident. Citizens have been urged to come forward with any information that may help bring the perpetrators to justice.

The horrific video has reignited debates about the ongoing issue of honour killings in Pakistan, and there are calls for stronger legal protections for women and vulnerable communities. Despite the pressure, HRCP and activists remain committed to continuing their work documenting these human rights violations, particularly in marginalized areas like Balochistan.