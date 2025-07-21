Naqvi orders ‘ruthless’ crackdown on those involved in illegal immigration

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that those involved in illegal immigration should be dealt with an iron hand.

Chairing a high-level meeting during his visit to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad, he said that there should be a ruthless crackdown against such people and a policy of zero tolerance should be adopted against them.

“It is the FIA’s responsibility to tighten the noose around such individuals who bring a bad name to the country.”

He said that the FIA would have to come up to the expectations not only of the government, but also of the people so that it could be granted more incentives.

The interior minister directed the Agency to set up special counters at airports so that the process of immigration could be fast-tracked to facilitate the passengers.

Naqvi also directed that there should be immediate recruitment in the FIA against vacant seats.

He, on the occasion, also sought from the concerned officials a masterplan for the restoration of the headquarters’ building. “The FIA Academy should be shifted to a newly allotted plot,” he directed.

He also sought a comprehensive plan for the reorganization of the Agency on modern lines.

The minister also ordered the restoration of Karachi’s zonal office at the earliest.

He also approved the procurement of new technology and weapons for the Agency. The FIA DG Raja Rifaat Mukhtar briefed him about the reforms being introduced in the department. Later, he went to the memorials of the FIA martyrs and laid floral wreaths there.