Naqvi discusses counterterrorism, effective border management with Afghan counterpart

Terrorist organisations causing chaos and instability and we must stop them together, Naqvi tells Sirajuddin Haqqani

Bilateral relations, particularly counterterrorism, infiltration, and the banned TTP discussed in the meeting: Interior ministry

Two leaders also discuss process of repatriation of Afghan citizens illegally residing in Pakistan

Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister welcomes Interior minister upon arrival in Kabul on daylong visit

KABUL: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday held a crucial meeting with his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani and discussed effective management of the Pak-Afghan border, prevention of narcotics, and mechanisms for regulating cross-border movement, according to the state media.

“Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi holds an important meeting with his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani during her daylong visit to Kabul,” the Interior Ministry said in a post on X.

It said that Naqvi was warmly welcomed by interim Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani upon arrival at the Afghan Ministry of Interior.

The visit comes in the backdrop of a series of steps between both nations to improve ties, such as the revival of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and the upgrading of each country’s diplomats from the rank of chargé d’affaires to ambassador. Both countries also held the inaugural round of the Additional Secretary-Level Mechanism talks earlier in the month.

“Discussion on bilateral relations, particularly counter-terrorism, infiltration, and the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan,” took place, according to the interior ministry.

Effective management of the Pak-Afghan border, prevention of narcotics, and mechanisms for regulating cross-border movement were also discussed, the post said.

“Terrorist organizations are causing chaos and instability, and we must stop them together,” Naqvi was quoted as having said to his counterpart.

“Pakistan has selflessly hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades; the doors are open for the legal entry of Afghan citizens,” the interior minister said.

The process of repatriation of Afghan citizens illegally residing in Pakistan was also a subject of the conversation between Naqvi and Haqqani.

Afghanistan’s Senior Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sardar, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha and other senior diplomatic officials were there as part of the country’s delegation. Officials from the Afghan Ministry of Interior were also present on the occasion.

On his arrival at the Kabul airport, Naqvi was received by Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari, radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming surge in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had made the announcement in a post on X from Kabul, where he had arrived on a day-long visit for the signing.

On Wednesday, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, proposed a ‘prioritized’ regional dialogue with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states to halt the disorderly return of Afghans and uphold the principle of voluntary, dignified, and safe repatriation.

On Friday, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers,” state-run PTV News reported.