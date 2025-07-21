Monsoon claims 135 lives across Punjab as fourth spell looms large: PDMA

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) as many as 135 people were killed and 479 were injured so far this monsoon season across Punjab, issuing an alert for the fourth spell of the monsoon season.

According to the spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the fourth spell of the monsoon season, which would begin today, would last until July 26.

He said that water levels in the rivers of Punjab would increase significantly from July 22.

The spokesman further said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all district administrations and concerned departments in the province had been put on high alert. “There is 49 percent water in Mangla Dam, while 79 per cent in Tarbela Dam,” he informed.

On the other hand, PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that most of the people died due to roof collapse, lightning, and while taking a bath in swollen rivers. “On the instructions of the CM, bereaved families are being compensated,” he added.

The DG informed that presently, water levels in most of the rivers of Punjab and barrages were normal. “However, the River Indus is in medium flood at Tarbela, Chashma and Taunsa,” he said, adding that the PDMA had completed its arrangements to deal with floods.

Kathia went on to say that there were fears of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala due to torrential rains.

He said that the Authority’s control room and district emergency operation centers were monitoring the situation 24/7.

The DG directed the WASA and district administrations to complete their arrangements to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas.

He said that there was a complete ban on taking a bath in rivers, canals and nullahs during the rainy season. “Action will be taken against the violators,” he added.

Kathia urged people to avoid travelling unnecessarily during inclement weather. “Keep a distance from electric poles and wires,” he said, adding, “If you are living in buildings that are in a dilapidated condition, leave them and shift somewhere else. In case of an emergency, people are advised to dial helpline number 1129.”