IHC serves show-cause notice to PM, federal cabinet in Dr Aafia case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a show-cause notice to the federal cabinet for contempt of court in the case pertaining to the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, was held on a petition filed by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in the United States.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq expressed strong displeasure over the federal government’s failure to submit a report explaining its refusal to assist in Dr. Aafia’s case before a U.S. court, despite being directed to do so in June.

“If the federal government’s report is not presented, I will summon the entire cabinet. Why shouldn’t contempt proceedings be initiated against all cabinet members, including the Prime Minister?” the judge remarked.

The court granted the government time to submit the report, warning of serious legal consequences for further delays. The hearing was attended by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, and Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez, representing the federal government.

The judge emphasized that he was determined to provide justice, even on a holiday, and would not allow administrative powers to obstruct judicial authority.

“In the past, the judges’ roster has been used to influence decisions in specific cases. I will not let justice be defeated,” Justice Ijaz declared. He vowed to use his judicial powers to uphold the dignity of the high court.

