Four terrorists killed in Kalat operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four terrorists from a banned separatist group during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kalat district late Saturday night. The operation was conducted in the Pahrod area based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists.

According to an official statement, troops positioned themselves near the terrorists’ hideout and neutralized them after an intense exchange of fire. A significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also seized from the hideout. A sanitization and clearance operation is currently ongoing in the area.

This operation follows a string of recent terrorist activities in the region, including an attack on a Karachi-bound passenger bus in Kalat, which resulted in the deaths of three people and the injury of seven others. Additionally, on July 11, terrorists abducted and executed nine passengers from buses in Loralai district.

The success of the operation has been widely praised. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti all expressed their congratulations to the security forces in separate statements.

Zardari reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate terrorism, emphasizing the state’s commitment to fighting terrorist elements until they are completely eliminated. Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed full support for the security forces’ efforts in the war against terrorism.

Balochistan Chief Minister Bugti commended the professionalism of the security forces and the effectiveness of the intelligence that led to the successful operation. He also assured that the provincial government would continue to take decisive action against those threatening the peace and stability of Balochistan.

Bugti reaffirmed the government’s determination to prevent any attempts to undermine the province’s security, stressing that such operations would continue until all threats are neutralized.