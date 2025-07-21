Discounted fees boost Lahore Zoo visitor numbers

LAHORE: The Lahore Zoo has seen a surge in visitors following the government’s decision to take over its management and offer discounted entry fees. In just four days, the zoo has earned Rs13.569 million, attracting over 135,000 visitors.

Previously managed by a private contractor responsible for ticketing, parking, and other services, the zoo became directly operated by the administration after the contractor stepped down on July 16. Since then, the zoo has offered a 50% discount on tickets for several attractions, including the popular Reptile House, leading to a significant increase in foot traffic.

Zoo Director Asim Cheema attributed the rise in attendance and revenue to improved management practices, transparency, an online ticketing system, better parking facilities, and a more welcoming environment for families.

On July 17, the zoo generated Rs618,000 in revenue from ticket sales, the Snake House, and parking. The next day, earnings reached Rs535,880, and by July 19, they had surged to Rs984,010. Sunday saw the highest single-day revenue in recent times, with Rs1.731 million in total income.

The administration also announced plans to reopen key attractions, including the Hall of Wonders, virtual and mixed reality experiences, and the aquarium, which are expected to further increase revenue in the coming weeks.