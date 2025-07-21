CM Bugti seeks probe into brutal killing of ‘love-marriage couple’

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has ordered a swift and thorough investigation into the brutal killing of a man and a woman, following the circulation of a video online that has triggered nationwide outrage, it emerged on Sunday.

The disturbing video, widely shared on social media, shows the apparent murder of two individuals in an undisclosed location. The footage has sparked public anger and calls for urgent action. The incident is being perceived as honour killing.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Bugti instructed law enforcement agencies to locate the crime scene and arrest all those involved without delay.

“The rule of law will not be compromised. Those who challenge the writ of the state will be dealt with firmly. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” Bugti said.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the killings, describing them as “reprehensible on every level” and a “grave insult to societal values and human dignity”.

He assured the public that the provincial government would take all legal steps to ensure justice is served.

“The Balochistan government will not remain a silent spectator in the face of such cruelty. All legal means will be used to bring those responsible to justice,” Rind said.

The provincial government has also appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. Citizens are being urged to share any information that may help in locating the individuals involved.