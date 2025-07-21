World

China slams EU sanctions on Chinese companies, financial institutions

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the European Union’s inclusion of Chinese companies and financial institutions in its 18th round of sanctions against Russia, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Despite China’s repeated representations and objections, the EU has persisted in its unilateral actions and sanctioned two Chinese financial institutions on unfounded grounds, according to the statement.

China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that lack international legal basis and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, it added.

Noting the EU’s actions have caused serious negative impacts on China-EU economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said China urges the EU to immediately stop the wrongful practice of listing Chinese companies and financial institutions.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and financial institutions, according to the statement.

