Bus shelter shortage causes inconvenience for Lahore commuters

LAHORE: For car travelers, bus stops are often just spaces occupied by flashy advertisements, but for those relying on public transport, the lack of proper bus shelters has become a daily struggle, especially in the summer heat.

While the Punjab Transport Company (PTC) has initiated a project to build modern bus shelters with a budget of Rs16 million, both experts and residents argue that these efforts are too limited and too slow to meet the needs of a large city like Lahore.

According to PTC, there are only 194 proper bus shelters in the city, with an additional 600 temporary stops. Many of these shelters have limited seating, and commuters in high-traffic areas such as Allama Iqbal Road, Egerton Road, Circular Road, and parts of GT Road often face the inconvenience of either no shelter or inadequate ones.

One commuter, Fahad, expressed frustration that even the Metro Bus waiting area lacks a roof to protect passengers from the heat. Others, like Muhammad Irfan from Shahdara, complained that the shelters were dirty, lacked seating, and were cluttered with advertisement boards.

Fatima Batool, who travels daily from Mughalpura to Model Town, said that even when there was a shelter, it was often too small to accommodate everyone waiting for a bus. Ayesha Nawaz, a student, also pointed out that in many places, it wasn’t even clear where the bus would stop. She emphasized that shelters should include basic amenities like drinking water, lighting, and safe waiting areas, particularly for women.

Urban planners agree that Lahore urgently needs more bus shelters to shield commuters from the extreme weather and manage the growing passenger load. According to a Punjab Transport Authority official, the city requires between 1,200 and 1,500 additional bus shelters. Experts believe that the city’s increasing population and vehicle numbers have placed immense pressure on urban infrastructure, but comprehensive planning for bus shelters is still lacking.

Dr. Obaidullah Nadeem, a professor of City and Regional Planning at UET Lahore, suggested that shelters should be strategically located, away from the road to avoid traffic disruption when buses stop. He also recommended modern features like solar-powered lighting, digital timetables, and clear route displays to enhance commuter experience.

In response to the complaints, a PTC spokesperson stated that while the government is improving existing shelters, it also plans to construct 200 new shelters in the coming fiscal year. Among them, 50 will feature modern designs with separate waiting areas for men and women, small tuck shops, and Wi-Fi facilities. However, experts and residents stress that these measures need to be implemented quickly to alleviate the ongoing hardships faced by commuters.