Buckingham Palace Struggles With Tension Between King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Staff

Charles III and Camilla, whose relationship has always sparked public debate, seem to no longer be able to hide the tensions surrounding their personal and professional lives. Their every move, scrutinized by both the public and media, has often been the subject of criticism. But recent events have shed light on a deeper issue, one that was previously kept behind closed doors.

Highgrove House, the royal couple’s country residence in Gloucestershire, has been at the center of growing discontent among staff. Known for its stunning gardens, the estate has seen a mass exodus of its gardening staff, with 11 out of 12 workers resigning in the past three years. Initially, the idea of working for the king seemed like a prestigious opportunity, but over time, poor working conditions made it less than ideal. In 2022, gardeners were paid just £8.90 per hour—no more than the national minimum wage and lower than wages at other prestigious gardens.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Holocaust Memorial Event in Jan. 2023. VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

Charles III’s demanding nature, particularly regarding the gardens, is widely known. His expectations for perfection left workers feeling disillusioned. One incident stands out when he allegedly ordered a worker to “Get that man out of my sight” after a mistake with a flower, while another worker received harsh criticism for a mislabeling error. It wasn’t just about the flowers; every aspect of the garden had to align with the king’s exacting standards, from the labeling of plants to the feeding of the delphiniums.

In 2018, Tom Bower’s biography Rebel Prince provided further insight into the environment at Highgrove. The book detailed an intense atmosphere, where gardeners were forced to lie face down to pull weeds manually, with even nightly rounds for removing slugs by hand. These extreme practices were just a glimpse into the pressure placed on the staff.

By 2023, the staff turnover had reached a breaking point, prompting the King’s Foundation, which has managed the estate since 2012, to request an audit. The report recommended psychological support and a salary review to address the staff’s grievances. However, according to The Times, these issues remain unresolved, continuing to cast a shadow over the royal residence.

What should have been a royal sanctuary now faces the possibility of abandonment. Despite efforts to maintain privacy, the underlying tensions in Charles and Camilla’s personal and professional lives are becoming increasingly apparent.