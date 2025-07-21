Brad Pitt’s Youthful Look Explained by Plastic Surgeons and What They Believe He Did

Brad Pitt’s rejuvenated appearance has been sparking widespread discussion, particularly after the promotion of his latest Formula 1 movie. Speculation about potential cosmetic procedures has taken over social media, with many wondering if the actor has undergone surgery to achieve his youthful look. To shed light on this, the Daily Mail turned to plastic surgeons to break down what might have contributed to Pitt’s transformation.

Despite the rumors circulating, experts are largely in agreement that Pitt likely didn’t undergo a traditional facelift. Common signs of a facelift, such as excessively taut skin, squinting eyes, or visible scars, are notably absent in his case. This suggests that any changes to his appearance were likely subtle and less invasive.

Four Decades of Brad Pitt pic.twitter.com/0Gv7Tch6OQ — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 10, 2025

According to surgeons, the actor’s renewed look could be attributed to fat transfers or fillers applied to the mid-face. These procedures are designed to restore lost facial volume, providing a more natural and gradual enhancement compared to more invasive surgeries.

Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani, a facial plastic surgeon based in New York, explained that these types of procedures are often favored, especially for individuals in the public eye. “It’s a more subtle tweak that avoids drastic changes, which is important for someone whose face is part of their brand,” he said.

Dr. Barry Weintraub, a well-known facelift surgeon, also observed that Pitt’s face appeared fuller in recent images. He speculated that this fuller appearance was the result of fat transfers or various fillers.

Beyond the potential cosmetic procedures, there’s no denying that Brad Pitt is in the midst of a career resurgence. His starring role in the highly successful Formula 1 movie has garnered widespread acclaim, and his physical condition and appearance have also been praised.

While the exact procedures Pitt may have undergone remain a topic of speculation, one thing is clear: the actor continues to look better with each passing day, enjoying a peak moment in both his professional and personal life.