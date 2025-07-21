BNP’s Sardar Akhtar Mengal put on no-fly list, removed from a Dubai-bound flight

BALOCHISTAN: Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), was removed from a Dubai-bound flight on Sunday after being placed on a no-fly list. Mengal took to social media to explain the incident, where he shared that he was off-loaded from the aircraft by immigration authorities at Quetta Airport while traveling to Dubai. He was informed that his name had been added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which restricted him from leaving the country.

Mengal posted a screenshot of his flight ticket, the immigration counter, and a note from the PNIL stating, “Prevent from leaving abroad.”

The incident has sparked outrage, with political figures condemning the action. Senator Sana Ullah Baloch expressed strong disapproval, calling it an arbitrary and politically motivated act. He highlighted that the move infringes on Mengal’s constitutional right to freedom of movement, guaranteed under Article 15 of Pakistan’s constitution. Baloch emphasized that such actions not only violate democratic principles but also erode civil liberties in the country.