BHC chief justice takes notice of couple’s killing in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Rozi Khan on Monday took notice of the killing of a couple in Degari, who were shot dead in an apparent case of honour killing.

The chief justice summoned the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Inspector General of Police on July 22 to explain the matter.

The inhumane killing was captured in a viral video circulating on social media. The footage, which depicts a group of men escorting a man and a woman into a desert area in Balochistan before fatally shooting them, has sparked widespread outrage, with activists and political leaders condemning it as an ‘honour’ killing.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate in Quetta has ordered the exhumation of the bodies. The exhumation is being carried out in the presence of the magistrate, in compliance with court orders. An FIR has been registered at the Hanna Urak Police Station.

At least 20 suspects have been arrested so far in the case. The incident—where a man and woman were shot dead in the name of honour—surfaced through a video that went viral a few days ago.

CM Bugti stated that the operation is ongoing and assured that all those involved will be brought to justice, emphasising that the state stands with the victims. In a statement posted on X, Bugti revealed that the incident occurred days before Eidul Azha earlier this year, and the victims have been identified.

“Immediate action was ordered upon noticing the viral video,” he stated, emphasizing that the Balochistan Police are pursuing the perpetrators. “A terrorism case has been filed on behalf of the state, and one suspect is in custody. The law will take its course in this heinous matter.”

Speaking at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind provided further details, confirming that the state has taken suo motu action as the victims’ families did not file a report.